East Cleveland police attempting to ID 4-year-old found alone on street

EAST CLEVELAND - East Cleveland police are asking for help in identifying a 4-year-old boy found wandering a street alone Sunday morning.
Police say the boy was found wearing only a shirt in the area of Hayden and Elsinore avenues. The boy told officers he has other siblings and gave the name Marion as a possible relative.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-451-1234.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
