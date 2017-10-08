East Cleveland police attempting to ID 4-year-old found alone on street

EAST CLEVELAND - East Cleveland police are asking for help in identifying a 4-year-old boy found wandering a street alone Sunday morning.

Police say the boy was found wearing only a shirt in the area of Hayden and Elsinore avenues. The boy told officers he has other siblings and gave the name Marion as a possible relative.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-451-1234.

