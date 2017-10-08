WKYC
Close

East Cleveland police attempting to ID 4-year-old found alone on street

WKYC 11:54 AM. EDT October 08, 2017

EAST CLEVELAND - East Cleveland police are asking for help in identifying a 4-year-old boy found wandering a street alone Sunday morning.

Police say the boy was found wearing only a shirt in the area of Hayden and Elsinore avenues. The boy told officers he has other siblings and gave the name Marion as a possible relative.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-451-1234.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories