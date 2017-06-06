Eight indicted in illegal deer poaching operation

Eight people were indicted in Ohio's largest deer poaching operation Tuesday.

John Zayac, Rebecca Gregerson,Terrance Ankrom, Tina Ankrom, John Stofan, John Frost, Todd Neczeporenko, Craig Steed were charged Tuesday after a two-year long investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The group intentionally provided false information to the state regarding the number of deer they hunted.

According to reports, the group saw hundreds of deer illegally killed, resulting in nearly 3,000 pounds of deer meet, and thousands of dollars in profit.

The investigation showed that John Zayac of Broadview Heights organized "deer drives" on his property.

During these drives, Zayac and the seven other defendants would skin and prepare the deer for processing.

The illegal hunting happened in brecksville, north royalton, broadview heights and Richfield.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

