WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Elderly man shot during attempted carjacking at Euclid post office

WKYC 11:00 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

EUCLID - An elderly man is in stable condition after he was shot in a parking lot outside the U.S. Post Office on Euclid Avenue Monday.

According to police, an 18-year-old Sandusky man shot an 81-year-old Euclid man in the chest during an attempted carjacking.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot and was arrested after a brief search. Police say he has been charged with attempted murder.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories