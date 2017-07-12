Elderly man shot during attempted carjacking at Euclid post office

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

EUCLID - An elderly man is in stable condition after he was shot in a parking lot outside the U.S. Post Office on Euclid Avenue Monday.

According to police, an 18-year-old Sandusky man shot an 81-year-old Euclid man in the chest during an attempted carjacking.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot and was arrested after a brief search. Police say he has been charged with attempted murder.

