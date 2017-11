Call 911, emergency call. Hand holding smartphone, touching call button (Photo: Thinkstock)

Emergency phone lines are down on Cleveland's West side, Sunday.

The cities of Berea and Brookpark are both impacted.

Officials say to call (330)598-6060 with any problems until the further notice.

Middleberg Heights' line were down as well,but were restored around 6 p.m.

There is no word on when the lines will be restored.

