Endangered missing child alert sent out for three siblings last seen in Brooklyn

PARMA - An 'Endangered Missing Child Advisory' has been issued by the Parma Police Department for three siblings who were last seen on September 7 in Brooklyn.

The children were last seen with their mother, 42-year-old Diana Hill, who suffers from a mental illness. She was last seen driving a red 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio registration GFZ3404.

The three children missing are:

Angelina Hill, 15-years-old. She stands 5'1", weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Angelina Hill

Justice Browand, 4-months-old.

Liberty Hill, 5-years-old. She stands 3'2", weighing 48 pounds with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

