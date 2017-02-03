Euclid Avenue reopens after 'severe accident'

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

EUCLID - According to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Euclid Avenue has been re-opened between Highland Road and East 191st Street.

The stretch of Euclid Avenue had been closed for around three hours due what dispatchers had termed as a 'severe accident.'

Around 10:10 p.m., Chagrin Valley Dispatch announced the re-opening:

At this time Euclid Ave has been reopened in both directions. Thank you for your patience. — CV Dispatch (@CVDispatch) February 4, 2017

