Euclid Avenue reopens after 'severe accident'

EUCLID - According to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Euclid Avenue has been re-opened between Highland Road and East 191st Street.
The stretch of Euclid Avenue had been closed for around three hours due what dispatchers had termed as a 'severe accident.'
Around 10:10 p.m., Chagrin Valley Dispatch announced the re-opening:
At this time Euclid Ave has been reopened in both directions. Thank you for your patience.— CV Dispatch (@CVDispatch) February 4, 2017
We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening on WKYC.com
