Euclid Avenue reopens after 'severe accident'

WKYC 10:23 PM. EST February 03, 2017

EUCLID - According to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Euclid Avenue has been re-opened between Highland Road and East 191st Street.

The stretch of Euclid Avenue had been closed for around three hours due what dispatchers had termed as a 'severe accident.' 

Around 10:10 p.m., Chagrin Valley Dispatch announced the re-opening: 

