Euclid mayor fires police officer who used excessive force on motorist

(Photo: Euclid Police body camera still)

Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott, who had been serving a suspension for using excessive force on a motorist, has been fired from the police force, Mayor Kirsten Gail said in a statement.

Mayor Gail said her office had received "further complaints regarding Amiott's professional conduct" and found that he had violated additional department rules, leading to his termination.

The mayor added:

As Mayor and Public Safety Director, it is my responsibility to ensure that the Euclid Police Department serves the public professionally, courteously, and conscientiously. The fine men and women of the Euclid Police Department constantly strive to maintain the highest level of professionalism and service to the public. I have, and will continue to take the necessary steps to support these efforts on behalf of the residents, business owners, and visitors of the city of Euclid.

Controversy arose back in August when an internet video showing Amiott wrestling 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III to the ground and punching him multiple times during a traffic stop went viral. While Hubbard has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, Amiott was eventually suspended 15 days without pay for his conduct. Mayor Gall later tacked on an additional 30 days to the suspension.

Richard Hubbard (Photo: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Following the initial video, multiple additional accusations of excessive force came out against Amiott: He was also accused of roughing up a city worker, as well as a 16-year-old girl. In addition, he had previously resigned under pressure after less than a year with the Mentor Police Dept., with Police Chief Kevin Knight saying he "struggled to meet [their] standards."

