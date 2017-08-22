Euclid police cancel public forum without explanation

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

EUCLID - Some community organizers say they are feeling 'shut out' by the leadership in Euclid after an event scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.

It is called 'Coffee with a Cop' and it was supposed to be an opportunity for a dialogue between police and the community. Maria's Family Restaurant on Lake Shore Boulevard was to be the site for the event.

But on Tuesday, police confirmed to Channel 3 News that the regularly scheduled event is off and gave no reason why.

The move comes on the heels of an intense meeting at Euclid City Council Monday night, where there were protests over the handling of two recent cases.

The first was the shooting death of Luke Stewart, an unarmed father who was killed by an officer in March.

The second, was the violent struggle with Richard Hubbard III, seen this month on cell phone video following a traffic stop.

According to police, neither suspect complied, while the officers in both returned to their jobs.

Those who attended the council meeting from Black Lives Matter Monday said they wanted to keep a conversation going over what they allege was police brutality.

Instead, they say their list of concerns only now continues to grow.

Organizers say they are planning to hold a news conference Thursday with both the Stewart and Hubbard families to discuss next steps and solutions.

