Euclid police make controversial arrest; incident caught on video

(Photo: Lashaunda Malone/Facebook)

Euclid police are facing controversy after an altercation was caught on video and posted to social media.

According to police, an officer pulled 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III over on E 228th St. just before 10:30 a.m. for "a moving/traffic violation." Hubbard was ordered to exit the car and face away so he could be taken into custody. Police say Hubbard refused, and a violent struggle ensued.

WKYC spoke with Lashaunda Malone, a woman who recorded the incident and posted the video to Facebook. Officers can be seen wrestling Hubbard to the ground and punching him multiple times. The incident lasted more than three minutes.

WARNING: The video of the arrest may be disturbing for some viewers.

Authorities say Hubbard was medically examined at the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex. He was charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest and was released after posting bond.

The arresting officer, whose identity is not known at this time, treated and released at a local hospital. He has been placed on paid leave while officials conduct an investigation.

Euclid police released a statement on the arrest, saying in part:

It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service

to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident

will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series

of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.

© 2017 WKYC-TV