Euclid police officer suspended additional 30 days for controversial arrest

Euclid Mayor Kristen Holzheimer Gail has suspended Police Officer Michael Amiott an additional 30 days without pay in relation to a controversial arrest back on Aug. 12.

The mayor's action brings Amiott's total suspension time to 45 days following previous discipline from the police department.

In a written statement, Holzheimer Gail also announced "a full review of Officer Amiott’s prior conduct as a Euclid Police Officer to determine his suitability to return to employment by the City of Euclid." Amiott was previously accused of using excessive force on a city worker in July, and was forced to resign after less than one year with the Mentor Police Dept., where he "struggled to meet department standards."

Amiott came under fire last month when a video of him arresting Richard Hubbard III went viral. Amiott can be seen punching Hubbard multiple times in the video. Hubbard later pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

In addition to his suspension, Amiott was also removed from the department SWAT team and ordered to undergo extensive training.

