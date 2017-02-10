Euclid Police still looking for hit-skip vehicle

Euclid hit-skip (Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC-TV)

EUCLID, OHIO - The Euclid Police Department is again asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle involved in an aggravated vehicular homicide on Feb. 3, 2017.

The vehicle involved is a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne Sport Utility Vehicle. The photo shown is NOT the actual vehicle but a representation of the make and model.

Representative - NOT actual vehicle (Photo: Police representative vehicle)

Police have received numerous tips regarding the hit-skip and have developed a person of interest who has retained legal counsel and has not spoken to police since they were identified, according to the department's news release today (Friday Feb. 10).

Police are specifically seeking information on where the vehicle is currently being stored.

Crime Stoppers (216) 443-6028 is offering a reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual responsible for this crime.

Anyone wanting to report information about this crime is asked to contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.

