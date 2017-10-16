Euclid reaches settlement with victim of 2013 police chase

EUCLID, Ohio -- An attorney says the city of Euclid has agreed to a $675,000 settlement with his client after she was injured during a high-speed police chase.

Attorney Terry Gilbert said Monday the chase started when Euclid Police Officer Jose Alcantara attempted to stop a driver suspected of committing a traffic violation in March 2013. The driver took off and Alcantara followed, at times reaching 100 miles per hour on a busy street.

Gilbert says the officer pursued the person for about a minute before the driver crashed into Regina Hardesty's car. The attorney says his client suffered serious injuries following the crash.

Court records show Alcantara was eventually reprimanded for failing to end the chase.

The Euclid Police Department has declined to comment.

