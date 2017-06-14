Fairview Park teen missing since April

FAIRVIEW PARK - Fairview Park Police are seeking the public's help in the search for a teen who has been missing since April.

Police say Emily Leonard, 14, was reported missing from her home April 15.

Police believe Leonard may be with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Christian Birch. Leonard's mother has a protection order against Birch, but police say they believe Emily is with him willingly.

Leonard is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Birch is described as being 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-333-1234.

