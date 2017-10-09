Family of man shot by Euclid officer to file wrongful death suit

EUCLID - The family of Luke Stewart, who was shot and killed by Euclid Police Officer Matthew Rhodes, has announced plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.
Stewart, 23, was shot and killed March 13 when he reportedly failed to comply with Rhodes' demands. Rhodes was not wearing a body camera. At one point, officers on scene could be heard suggesting they not use their radios.
Stewart's family will formally announce the lawsuit in a news conference Monday afternoon.
In August, a Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment against Rhodes.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
