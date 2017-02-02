Family of teen found dead: ‘None of our children' are safe until suspect captured

An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for Alianna Defreeze, outside of the building her body was discovered in.

The 14-year-old was found dead in an abandoned home on Fuller, not far from where she went missing.

Family members attended the vigil and were heartened by the community support, but “devastated” by being back at the place their loved one was discovered. “I couldn’t imagine her being left there like that and the monster and the animal that could do something like that,” Alianna’s aunt said.

Several other family members including Alianna’s father and step mother were also in attendance.

Alianna was last seen Thursday morning boarding a bus on her way to school.

She never made it.

Police obtained RTA video depicting Defreeze getting off a bus at 93rd and Kinsman.

It appears Alianna never got on a connecting bus to head towards downtown.

A friend of hers, like many of the hundreds who showed up, is heartbroken by the news.

“At 14 we’re supposed to be growing up,” Mariah Collins a former classmate of Defreeze said. “I knew her for five whole years and I lost her.”

Collins has seen her share of violence in the community, explaining that she has lost other people she cares for and continues to worry for the loved ones she has. “I gotta look out for my brother and my little sister.”

The fear gripping Mariah is gripping the community, because whoever killed Defreeze is still on the prowl.

“We won’t rest until the monster that hurt that baby, that hurt our baby is brought to justice…. Until then all of our children are not safe,” Alianna’s aunt Ariel Bell told WKYC’s Hilary Golston Wednesday night.

Bell was among the first to mobilize a search and reach out the media after she was informed her niece never made it to her prep school --- organizing her own search Friday night.

She is confident that someone saw Alianna or knows something that could help police crack the case.

“My plea to the community is to come forward. It’s not possible that Alianna Defreeze got off the bus at East 93rd and Kinsman in that busy intersection next to the Shell Gas station across the street from the fourth district … and nobody saw her… nobody saw anything… nobody saw anything suspicious.”

Besides Defreeze’s case, at least four other murders have gone unsolved in a one-mile radius of the area Alianna was found since 2012. Several community members fear the cases could be connected to a serial killer, although police have yet to confirm or deny the possibility.

If you have any information in the case reach out to police in several ways.

Call 911 or Homicide Detecitves.

To make an anonymous tip, call 216-25CRIME.

The reward for information in the case is $22,500.

