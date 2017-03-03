FBI: Boys 15 and 17 wanted for multiple robberies

THINKSTOCK

CLEVELAND - The FBI in Cleveland, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office and Euclid Police are looking for two boys, 15 and 17, for multiple robberies.

The boys are Daylon Anton, 15, and Dawaun Felix Jackson, 17.

The FBI confirmed that there are arrest warrants for both for aggravated robbery and both are suspected of being involved with other aggravated robberies, as well as recent bank robberies.

Jackson stands 5'6" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anton stands 5'8" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Both boys are considered armed, dangerous and on the run.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, Euclid Police Department or Crimestoppers.

You can also email tips to https://tips.fbi.gov/

Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Jackson and Anton and tips can remain anonymous.

