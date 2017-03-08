FBI goes door-to-door in ramped up efforts to find missing Parma teen

(Photo: Parma Police, Custom)

PARMA - The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Katarina Bitterman has not been seen since last Saturday, when her parents left town and she stayed home to take care of the family dogs.

Her parents left their Augustine Drive home around 1:30 p.m. A neighbor claims to have seen Katarina walking down the street around 2:30 p.m., but her cell phone was left at home.

Katarina's parents couldn't make contact with her and asked friends to check the house. They reported her missing Saturday night.

"She was happy. She was dancing around showing me her new pajamas before we left. She was going to take a nap and work on her school project. She was excited about her school project. She was going to be doing the modeling for the class so she was excited about that," Bitterman's parents told WKYC's Dawn Kendrick.

The FBI is going door-to-door along Augustine Drive and the surrounding neighborhood interviewing residents as they try to piece together what might have happened to Katarina.

Katarina is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Parma Police at 440-885-1234.

