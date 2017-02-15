FBI: Man robs PNC bank on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere

PNC robbery suspect (Photo: PNC surveillance screengrab)

CLEVELAND - Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI says the PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere was robbed.

The FBI says the man entered the bank and verbally demanded money from the teller. The teller complied with the man's verbal demand.

Then the man ran out of the bank on foot. The FBI says no weapon was implied or observed and no physical injuries were reported.

He is described as black, standing about 5" 08" - 5'10" tall, with a slim build. He's between 50- 60 years of age, wearing a black, knit winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Rayban-style sunglasses.

Tips can be provided to the Village of Woodmere Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.



