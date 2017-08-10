FBI searching for suspect in Garfield Heights bank robbery

(Photo: FBI)

Garfield Heights police and the FBI are asking for help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed the US Bank on Turney Road Thursday morning.

Officials say the unidentified man walked into the bank and demanded the teller give him money. While he motioned as if he had a weapon, it is unknown if he actually had one on him.

The teller complied with the man's order to count out the money and hand it to him. After further demanding the teller look away and not press any security buttons, the alleged robber ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male who is between 55 and 60 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He also has a bald head with gray stubble, a gray goatee, and a pock marked face and was wearing blue jeans and a plaid long sleeve shirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to either call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216) 522-1400 or the Garfield Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 475-5686. Tips can be anonymous and reward money is available.

