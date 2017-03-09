FBI takes search for missing Parma teen to park

(Photo: Parma Police, Custom)

PARMA, Ohio -- Authorities have taken their search for a missing 17-year-old Parma girl to the Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department -- have been trying to find Katarina Bitterman, who has not been seen since Saturday, March 4.

The FBI is planning an aerial investigation as well, and a civilian search team may be called to action.

Authorities say Katarina had stayed home to watch the family dogs while her parents left town.

A neighbor claims seeing Katarina walking down the street that day around 2:30 p.m.

Her cell phone was left behind at home, and her parents have not been able to make any contact.

FBI agents spent part of Wednesday going door to door in Katarina’s neighborhood and surrounding area hoping to find some information.

Katarina is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Parma Police at 440-885-1234.

