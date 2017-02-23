Fire officials seek information on Euclid arson

The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in finding the individual or individuals responsible for a Euclid fire.

A two-story family home at 122 E.192nd St. was intentionally set on fire February 9.

The Euclid Fire and Police Department are working together on the investigation.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 1-800-589-2728 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

