Fire spreads through two-family home in Shaker Heights, one man hospitalized

Fire breaks out at Shaker Hts home, one man rescued

WKYC 11:18 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

SHAKER HEIGHTS - One man has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a two-family home in Shaker Heights on Friday evening.

Multiple fire crews from Beachwood, University Heights, and Warrensville Heights were at the scene to assist Shaker Heights firefighters at the Sutton Road house. 

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the third story windows. Crews pulled an unconscious man from the house and transported him to University Hospitals. No word on his condition. 

No other injuries have been reported. 

