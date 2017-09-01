Fire spreads through two-family home in Shaker Heights, one man hospitalized

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

SHAKER HEIGHTS - One man has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a two-family home in Shaker Heights on Friday evening.

Multiple fire crews from Beachwood, University Heights, and Warrensville Heights were at the scene to assist Shaker Heights firefighters at the Sutton Road house.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the third story windows. Crews pulled an unconscious man from the house and transported him to University Hospitals. No word on his condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

© 2017 WKYC-TV