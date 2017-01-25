Fire truck slammed shortly before officer's death

Buildings in downtown Cleveland this morning were lit up in blue as a sign of respect for fallen Cleveland Police Officer, Dave Fahey.

Yesterday morning, he was killed closing lanes for an accident along Interstate 90 in Rocky River.

It was not far from where his father was killed helping a stranger change a flat shortly after he was born.

On Wednesday the family joined students for a prayer service at Saint Edward High School, where the officer graduated in 1995.

“He always shared, he always cared about his family,” said Barry Bentley, a Cleveland police officer and Dave Fahey’s cousin. “He didn’t care about his own well-being he didn’t care about making money or any of those things.”

In Olmsted Falls, blue ribbons surrounded trees near the school where Officer Fahey’s mother worked as a guard.

In Rocky River, a fire truck sat at the station with damage to the back so bad, there was glass in the paint.

Shortly before officer Fahey had arrived on scene, a driver rammed into that truck and was killed.

For Rocky River Police Chief Aaron Lenart, it all serves to remind of the dangers first responders face.

“Hopefully it reminds the general public driving by that we’re out there protecting them the best we can and protecting ourselves at the same time,” he said.

Fahey had served on the Cleveland Police Department for three years. Prior to that, the Navy veteran worked for the Cleveland Clinic.

Just 39-years old, he was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, as well as a lifelong public servant.

“It’s a void you can’t fill when you lose someone that good,” Barry Bentley said.

