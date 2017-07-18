Following complaints, East Cleveland begins patching up potholes on Elm Avenue

(Photo: WKYC)

EAST CLEVELAND - It's no fairy tale, but the city of East Cleveland has done some patchwork on the potholes.

WKYC first brought the complaints of the residents to the East Cleveland service department last week, and on Tuesday they sent crews to Elm Avenue to apply temporary cold patch.

People who live there said it's still not enough. They said all of the streets should be redone, although the city said they don't have manpower or control over doing that.

At this time, the service department only has three full-time street workers and help from some youth to get minor work done.

They said they work to address all complaints in a timely manner, asking for patience and understanding from the people they serve.

