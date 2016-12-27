Fugitive of the Week | Thomas Park

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a Cleveland man.

Thomas Park, 50, is wanted for violating his terms of supervision.

Park plead guilty to gross sexual imposition, felonious assault, and kidnapping in 1991.

He is described as six foot tall, white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is hiding on Cleveland's West side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

A reward is available for tips leading to his arrest.