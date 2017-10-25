Funeral arrangements announced for murdered Strongsville teacher

The funeral arrangements for Melinda Pleskovic, a teacher from Strongsville found stabbed to death outside her home, have been made public.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 27, at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home at 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights from 3-8 p.m.

The following day, funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on 276 E. Bagley Road in Berea at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Strongsville Cemetery.

The investigation into Pleskovic's death remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

