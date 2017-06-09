Funeral arrangements set for Strongsville teen killed, vigil held

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

STRONGSVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Kailee Mayher were announced at a vigil Friday evening for Mayher and the other 5 teen girls riding in the car on the night she was killed.

Three were sent to the hospital, but have now returned home.

Calling hours are set for Monday June,12 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 12700 Pearl Rd. in Strongsville.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday June, 13 at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Counseling staff from the school district will be available during the wake.

Both services are open to the public.

The community is welcome to line the procession route on the way to the cemetery.

Details on the privacy of the internment are still being worked out.

The 7:30 p.m. vigil at Strongsville’s city center Friday night, drew hundreds.

The Strongsville High Women’s Chorale sang several songs and religious leaders offered words of comfort.

Kailee’s mother read a prepared statement about how much her family’s life has changed because of the loss. “Our hearts are broken into so many pieces.”

Kailee Mayher's mom speaks about her daughter @wkyc pic.twitter.com/BHun1cjkey — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) June 10, 2017

Kailee mom said she wanted to become a doctor, a profession that matched her generous heart.

Thursday night, ribbons were being placed for the victims of the Strongsville crash.

A group of moms has raised more than $1,200 for the other teen girls involved in the crash, by selling some of the ribbons they made.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Kailee’s family in this difficult time.

Watch coverage of the vigil from WKYC's Facebook Live below:

