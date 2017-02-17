Funeral details announced for Brush High School student Alec Kornet

Photo courtesy of South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- The community is preparing to say its goodbye to a 17-year-old Brush High School student who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Calling hours for Alec Kornet will be held Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willougby Hills at 28890 Chardon Road, according to his obituary in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Alec's funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

His cause of death remains a mystery, which happened after he collapsed during hockey practice.

He was a junior with no known medical conditions.

(© 2017 WKYC)