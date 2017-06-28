Garfield Heights husband arrested in connection with wife's recent homicide

Monte Woodley's booking photo (Photo courtesy of Garfield Heights)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS - Officials with the Garfield Heights Police Department made an arrest in connection with a recent homicide.

Monte Woodley, 45, was arrested in connection with the death of Lavora Allen.

Officials said she died after being strangled.

She was found in her basement.

Woodley was Allen's husband, officials said.

The man is facing murder charges and is now being held on $1 million bond.

