George Brinkman charged with three counts of aggravated murder for North Royalton killings

(Photo: North Royalton Police Department)

NORTH ROYALTON - Police in North Royalton have charged George Brinkman with 3 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts kidnapping, and 1 count tampering with evidence in the deaths of three women who were found in their home on Sunday.

#BREAKING #BreakingNews George Brinkman charged with 3 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts kidnapping, 1 count tampering with evidence @wkyc pic.twitter.com/C5p8g6cLew — Andrew Horansky (@WKYCAndrewH) June 14, 2017

Brinkman was arrested Tuesday following an overnight standoff with authorities in Brunswick. He is accused of murdering Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, Kylie Pifer, 18, and Taylor Pifer, 21, of North Royalton.

According to reports, it's likely the three women were killed a day before their bodies were found on a bed inside their Ridge Road home Sunday.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning in Parma.

Brinkman is also facing charges for the deaths of two people in Stark County.

On Monday night, the bodies of 71-year-old, Rogell John II and his wife, Roberta John, 64, were found inside a home at the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant NW in Lake Township, just north of Canton. It has not been made clear when the couple died.

Stark County Court records show Brinkman has been charged with two counts of murder. The couple was shot, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

