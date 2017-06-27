George Brinkman indicted on 13 counts for deaths of three North Royalton women

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC-TV)

The man accused of the brutal killing of three North Royalton women was indicted on Tuesday.

George Brinkman, 45, was indicted on 13 counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping by a Grand Jury in Cuyahoga County.

Brinkman is accused of killing 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her two college-aged daughters, Taylor and Kylie Pifer. He allegedly slit Suzanne Taylor's throat, used a telephone cord to strangle Kylie Pifer and smothered Taylor Pifer. Their bodies were discovered in their home on June 11.

Bond was set at $75 million. Arraignment is set for Friday morning.

Brinkman is also facing murder charges for the deaths of Rogell and Roberta John of Lake Township. Their bodies were discovered on June 12.

© 2017 WKYC-TV