Grand jury indicts Jeffrey Scullin for murder of Strongsville teacher Melinda Pleskovic

STRONGSVILLE - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has announced the indictment of Jeffrey Scullin, Jr. for the murder of Melinda Pleskovic.

Scullin, 20, is accused of murdering Pleskovic, his future mother-in-law, at their Blazing Star Drive home Oct. 23. Pleskovic, 49, was found dead with several gunshot and stab wounds.

Police arrested Scullin Oct. 31 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, making false alarms and child endangerment.

Prior to Pleskovic's death, the family reported harassment at their home, including someone stealing Pleskovic's car keys to set off the alarm and someone placing nails under her car tires.

Scullin, who lived with the Pleskovics, was engaged to their daughter. On the day of their scheduled wedding, the family instead laid Pleskovic to rest. Scullin was a pallbearer at the funeral.

Scullin was with Pleskovic's husband, Bruce, when Melinda's body was found. The pair told 911 dispatch they had been out for dinner and arrived home, where they found Melinda dead on the kitchen floor. The couple's son, who has Down Syndrome, was home with Melinda, according to Bruce's 911 call. Scullin also called 911, claiming he took his child and the Pleskovic's son outside as soon as he saw the body.

Police have still not announced a potential motive for the murder.

