GV Art + Design opens new store in Lakewood

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

LAKEWOOD - It's one of the hottest design and apparel makers in town and on Friday night, we got a sneak peek at the brand new store for GV Art + Design.



Friday was the invite-only ribbon cutting, hosted by the mayor's office.

The new store on Detroit Road at Larchmont, in Lakewood, is right across the street from the original location.

The new space is much larger though and gives them a better opportunity to show off what GV is all about.

"It showcases what we do creatively and I think it does. I think people will really enjoy it," says co-owner George Vlosich.

"I think one of the things that separates us is the attention to detail and the creativity in the t-shirts, in our apparel and in our artwork and I think the store really showcases that as well," adds co-owner Greg Vlosich.



The store opens to the public for the first time on Saturday morning at 11 a.m,

To celebrate the new store opening, this weekend will feature store discounts, raffle prizes, photo ops, and new product launches.

PHOTO GALLERY: WKYC photojournalist Randy White was at the sneak peek and took some great shots of what you can expect to see at the new GV Art + Design.

(© 2017 WKYC)