Heavy rains cause flooding in Parma, Brooklyn Hts area: Photos

WKYC 7:50 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

It's been a rough Friday for those in the Parma-Brooklyn-Brooklyn Heights area.

The heavy rains have caused flooding all over the area. I-480 eastbound between State Road and State Route 176 was closed due to both flooding and an accident.


Brookpark Road at Big Creek Parkway is closed also due to floods:


And Walmart in Brooklyn has closed due to the flooding in and around the store:


Be safe out there this evening.  Here's a collection of pictures we've put together of the massive rain and floods from today:

© 2017 WKYC-TV


