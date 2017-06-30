Heavy rains cause flooding in Parma, Brooklyn Hts area: Photos

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

It's been a rough Friday for those in the Parma-Brooklyn-Brooklyn Heights area.

The heavy rains have caused flooding all over the area. I-480 eastbound between State Road and State Route 176 was closed due to both flooding and an accident.





(Photo: Monica Robins, WKYC)

Brookpark Road at Big Creek Parkway is closed also due to floods:





(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

And Walmart in Brooklyn has closed due to the flooding in and around the store:





(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Be safe out there this evening. Here's a collection of pictures we've put together of the massive rain and floods from today:

