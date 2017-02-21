Help wanted to find missing Chagrin Falls teen

(Photo: Chagrin Falls Police Department)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Meredith A. McCuskey was last heard from Sunday at 9:25 p.m.

She had last been seen wearing blue jeans, a blue denim jacket and possibly a pair of black high-top tennis shoes.

She’s described as 5’4” tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Meredith has sandy-colored hair and gray eyes.

Chagrin Falls Police said this is the second time Meredith has run away from home.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Chagrin Falls Police Department at 440-247-7321.

