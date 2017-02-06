Hyland to hire 300+ employees, expand Westlake location

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

WESTLAKE, OHIO - Global software company Hyland has announced plans to expand its headquarters in Westlake and hire more than 300 new employees this year.

The expansion includes a 70,000-square-foot addition to its research and technology center in Westlake. The added space will accommodate more than 300 new employees and a new training center for employees, partners and customers.

Construction for the expansion breaks ground Monday and is scheduled to be complete in May 2018. The expansion is Hyland's second in the last four years.

“This is an exciting time for Hyland," said CEO Bill Priemer in a news release. "This expansion reflects our continued growth and is one of many initiatives underway to support our growing global customer base. We feel fortunate to be in this position and look forward to welcoming employees, customers and partners to our new space."

Hyland says it's estimating the hiring of 330 employees this year,

