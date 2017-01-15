I-X Center hosts mid-america boat show

With the Great Lakes boating season just a few months away, bring the family and get a jumpstart on the preparations at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Mid-America Boat Show at the I-X Center in Cleveland.

Boats of all shapes and sizes, from all the major manufacturers are on display!

You and your family can even dive for free.

Doors are open 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

(© 2017 WKYC)