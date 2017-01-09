Initative to raise minimum wage in Cleveland will not see May ballot

The Cuyahoga Board of Elections accepted a decision Monday, to withdraw the minimum wage initiative that would have been voted on in May.

A local activist group, backed by the Service Employees International Union, wanted to raise the City of Cleveland's minimum wage to $15 and hour, an 85 percent increase from the current wage of $8.15/ hour.

The group collected nearly 12,000 signatures to place the issue on the ballot.

However, last month, Governor Kasich signed a bill that prohibited cities from increasing the minimum wage beyond the state's set wage.

According to Council President, Kevin Kelley, he understand the need for a higher minimum wage.

“We see the scourges of poverty every day in Cleveland,” he said.

“We understand the critical need to get more money into the hands of working poor people; to correct glaring wage inequities within our populations."

In contrast, Kelley states why raising the wage in just one city, is not the answer.

"But as I have commented repeatedly, singling out one municipality to boost its wage within a regional economy is not the answer. It would only pit one city against another. Plus, the thousands of Cleveland residents who work minimum wage jobs outside the city would receive no benefit from the increase.”

According to reports, in several meetings held last summer, many groups such as,economists, local grocers, small businesses, spoke out about the negative impact the wage increase would cause.

“It has always been unclear to me who would have benefited from the SEIU’s initiative,” said Council President Kelley.

“If businesses are forced to move outside Cleveland city limits to save payroll dollars, then their workers would not get the $15-an-hour. And if businesses lay off employees, then unemployment would go up.