Investigator | Cocaine overdose deaths skyrocket

Ronald Tompkins still can’t comprehend the news: Cocaine killed his 64-year-old sister.

"It was hard to believe at first. I just couldn't believe it," the Akron man said. “It caught me by surprise. Totally.”

But what happened last fall to Tompkins’ sister, Gina McKinney, is happening to dozens of others - at an alarming rate.

Local medical examiners note more and more people are dying of cocaine overdoses.

In Cuyahoga County, it’s an estimated 95 percent spike in 2016 when 225 people died of a cocaine-related overdose. Summit County expects a similar surge in deaths.

While the numbers still pale in comparison to heroin and fentanyl deaths, the rise is disturbing. Drug overdoses are killing the rich, the poor, teenagers and senior citizens.

“It’s destroyed my life and countless others," said Brian, who first used cocaine at age 14. He has been receiving treatments at St. Vincent's Rosary Hall and has been sober for more than three months.

"It’s a really bad drug. I’ve given up so much of my life. I just threw it away for a little white substance,” he said.

Denny Wilson, who runs FI Community Housing in Akron which helps addicts, said he’s seen a growing number of people seeking help for cocaine use.

“There’s definitely a surge,” he said. “The numbers are increasing. People calling in to get treatment for their drug of choice being cocaine or crack."

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg and other judges operate a specialty drug court docket to help low-level drug offenders regain sobriety. Synenberg believes the uptick in cocaine overdose deaths is the result of drug dealers selling more and more potent concoctions – sometimes laced with fentanyl.

“The people who are selling the drugs are into a wider profit margin,” she said. “Drugs can be cut, including cocaine, with very dangerous synthetic drugs.”

Brian said he nearly died feeding his cocaine addiction. He was twice incarcerated and found himself stealing from loved ones.

"I've been shot at. I've been stabbed in the face. You're stealing and robbing. No one wants to be a part of you anymore. It’s a terrible drug."

For addiction help, contact the Cuyahoga County Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services hotline at 216-623-6888. In Summit County, call the ADM board hotline at 330-434-9144

