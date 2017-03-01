Lakewood man indicted for kidnapping, bribery, gross sexual imposition

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a Lakewood man, 68, on charges of kidnapping, bribery and gross sexual imposition.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jose R. Alvelo is a part-time community service supervisor for City of Lakewood and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman performing community service for Lakewood Municipal Court.

Alvelo has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of bribery.

Alvelo's arraignment is currently scheduled for March 14, 2017, in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The part-time community service supervisor position is responsible for overseeing community service work performed by those who have been sentenced for misdemeanor offenses to community control sanctions, also known as probation, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Alvelo was hired by the city of Lakewood as a part-time school crossing guard on August 25, 2010, according to the LPD.

The LPD says he "... applied for and was hired to a position as a part-time security guard and community service supervisor on July 1, 2013. He was placed on paid administrative leave November 3, 2016, when the first allegations giving rise to his indictment became known to the city administration and were first investigated. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 11, 2016. His employment was terminated on February 28, 2017, the date of his indictment."

"Mr. Alvelo's behavior is not representative of the city workforce into whom the citizens of Lakewood place their trust," Lakewood Mayor Michael P. Summers said. "We appreciate the diligent work of the Lakewood police and the county prosecutors in bringing the case to the grand jury and giving the victim an opportunity for justice."

