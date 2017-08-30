Lakewood man indicted on multiple felonies including child rape

A Lakewood man has been indicted on multiple felonies.

21-year-old Thomas Gilman has been charged with rape, kidnapping and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

In June, Gilman was accused of molesting the child of a Fairview Park family he was babysitting.

According to reports, the child was interviewed and then taken to a local hospital for treatment and to be evaluated by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Gilman was contacted and voluntarily respond to the police station.

He was placed under arrest for gross sexual imposition.

He remained in Fairview Park jail over night and then released on bond with a temporary protection order imposed.

Gilman was indicted by a Grand Jury on August 22.

