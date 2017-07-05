WKYC
Close

Lakewood man injured by fireworks

WKYC 1:15 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

LAKEWOOD - Police are investigating an incident that left one man injured from using fireworks.

According to police, a 49-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his hand and leg while using fireworks at the 15600 block of Lake Avenue Tuesday night.

A 911 caller told dispatch the man's leg was "shredded up."

The man was taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories