Lakewood man injured by fireworks

LAKEWOOD - Police are investigating an incident that left one man injured from using fireworks.

According to police, a 49-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his hand and leg while using fireworks at the 15600 block of Lake Avenue Tuesday night.

A 911 caller told dispatch the man's leg was "shredded up."

The man was taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

Lakewood Police & Fire show up to pick up the literal pieces of a fireworks explosion that sent one man to the hospital. The story on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/JwYT9RsQyE — Dorsena Drakeford (@dorsena_news) July 5, 2017

