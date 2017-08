LAKEWOOD, OHIO - Police are considering the death of a Lakewood man as "suspicious."

Police say they were called to the 11800 block of Madison Avenue Sunday to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Maurice Goins dead inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy. Goins' death remains under investigation.

