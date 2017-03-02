Lakewood officer struck during pursuit

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

LAKEWOOD - A Lakewood Police officer was struck by a vehicle during a stop at the Gas USA station on West 117th and Trisket.

According to , officers stopped the suspects after reports the vehicle they were in was stolen.

As they tried to get away, one of the officers was knocked back and suffered some scratches and bruises.

Six people have been arrested. Lakewood Police say the investigation is ongoing and once the suspects have been charged, their names will be released.

