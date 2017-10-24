Lakewood officials issue warning after dog killed by coyote

Coyote (Photo: ArmanWerthPhotography)

LAKEWOOD - The city of Lakewood has issued a warning to pet owners after another dog was attacked and killed by a coyote last weekend.

According to the city, the attack occurred at the 1000 block of Forest Cliff Drive and the dog was found dead on Saturday. Officials say the Highland Terrier was let into the back yard overnight, meaning the attack occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Other sightings of coyotes have been reported in Lakewood throughout the summer.

