Lakewood residents arrested after shooting dog

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police arrested a man and woman after an incident in which a dog was shot and killed.

According to police, a woman says she was shot at by residents at the 1200 block of Idlewood Avenue. The woman also told police the residents shot their dog.

When officers spoke with the residents, they said they killed their dog because it bit their daughter. Officers say they couldn't find any bite marks or signs of injury on the daughter.

The residents, identified as Charles X Hobbs, 30, and Cassandra Biddulph, 33, were arrested at the scene. Hobbs is charged with domestic violence, weapons possession under disability and possession of drug paraphernalia. Biddulph is charged with weapons possession under disability, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Police say additional charges are pending and will be presented to a grand jury.

