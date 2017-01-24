Lakewood woman receives $45,000 in RTA settlement

A Lakewood woman receives $45,000 settlement for lawsuit filed against the The Greater Cleveland Rapid Transit Authority.

Jessica Ferrato sued RTA for an unlawful arrest that occurred on March 29, 2015.

According to Ferrato, she was assaulted by now-former RTA police officer Jonathan Pacholke as she was exiting the Lakewood West 117th Street station.

Ferrato filed a lawsuit in February of 2016, alleging claims of unlawful seizure,excessive force,battery, and false arrest.

The suit alleges that Pacholke arrested Ferrato for no reason, tackling and pinning her to the ground during the process.

RTA's investigation concluded that it would not pursue charges against Ferrato, despite her being cited.

RTA also issued a public apology for Pacholke's actions, suspending him and placing him on one year of probation at the time; he is no longer employed by RTA.

According to Chandra Law Firm, Ferrato received a $45,000 settlement from RTA on January 24, 2017.

(© 2017 WKYC)