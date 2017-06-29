Lead discovered in Berea's drinking water distribution system

(Photo: USA TODAY)

BEREA - The City of Berea has announced the detection of lead in its drinking water distribution system that exceeds the federal/state 'action level.'

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Residents can reduce their lead exposure by running water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using in order to flush out the lead, and using only cold water to drink or prepare baby formula.

Residents are advised to visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website for more information about lead.

In sampling done earlier this month, two of the city's 15 collections exceeded the acceptable amount of lead micrograms per liter. The Berea Water Treatment Plant is presently making adjustments to its treatment process and is also retesting lead levels.

In addition, the plant has contacted three local laboratories certified to perform chemical analyses on public drinking water. If you would like your water tested for lead, you can contact any of the following laboratories for instructions:

Biosolutions LLC.

10180 Queens Way #6

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-708-2999

CWM Environmental, Inc.

4450 Johnson Parkway, Unit B

Cleveland, OH 44128

216-663-0808

NEORSD Analytical Services

4747 East 49th Street

Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44125

216-641-6000

