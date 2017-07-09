Local councilman camps out for change

(Photo: Sean Forester/ WKYC)

A local councilman is camping out for change.

East Cleveland Ward 3 councilman Ernest L. Smith, calls it "the people's tent."

On the corner of Allegheny and Orinoco Ave, Smith has taken post in a lot in the middle of where several people have been shot recently.







His actions are part of a program to empower the neighborhood to come out, and get back to a real sense of community.

He noted that things have stayed quiet, since he started this tent initiative.

