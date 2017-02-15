Local high school hockey player's, Alec Kornet, death remains a mystery

It remains a mystery why a local teenager collapsed during hockey practice and then later died.

Alec Kornet was a junior at Brush High School.

His father, Scott, says he was at his son’s practice Tuesday night along with Alec’s brother, a goalie, when the 17-year-old fell on the ice and began to crawl.

He said Alec was taken to the bench and given water, but then collapsed again.

Despite CPR, Scott said Alec was gone.

He added that his son had no known medical conditions, was not hit in the head, and did not even take energy drinks. He said an autopsy could provide answers to why he died.

On Wednesday many of Alec’s teammates and classmates described him a popular person with an infectious smile.

“He was good,” classmate Tariz Tufts said. “A good athlete, a good student, and he was a good friend.”

“Determined,” is how Kenyon Spotts described him. “He always did the best that he could in everything that he tried.”

Many were extremely surprised by the news. Classmate Jalend Cottingham said it was “shocking.”

“He was just energetic in everything that he did,” Kenyon Spotts said. “One of those people who you wouldn’t think it would happen to.”

Relatives say Alec was the middle child, a smart student with a 3.8 GPA, and a determined athlete. He played baseball and soccer while also marching in the band.

His father said he had hoped to apply next year to The Ohio State University. The community now wants to know what kept that from happening.

